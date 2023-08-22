Dennis Keith Bray, 60 Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Dennis Keith Bray, 60, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the visitation beginning at noon. Dennis will be laid to rest at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Dennis was born on Dec. 31, 1962, to James William “Tommy” and Lyndal Sharron Jones Bray in Sardis. He formerly owned an advertising business and was of Assembly of God faith.

Some of Dennis’s favorite pastimes were playing golf and baseball. When his children were growing up, he coached their baseball teams and enjoyed every minute of it. Dennis loved all sports, whether he was cheering on the Atlanta Braves or the Ole Miss Football team.

The family he leaves behind includes his two sons, Tyler Andrew Bray of Senatobia, and Dustin James Bray (Debbie) of Horn Lake; one sister, Bridgett Denice Poelman (Dean) of Hernando; his parents, Tommy and Lyndal Bray of Hernando; and 3 grandchildren, Hayden Gamble, Elainah “Ellie” Bray, and Bryce Beeler.