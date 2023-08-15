Bolton for the Birdie – South Panola linksters compete at Mallard Pointe Published 6:14 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

1 of 3

South Panola High golfer J.R. Bolton plays on the 10th hole at a high school 9-hole golf match at Mallard Pointe in Sardis on Monday, Aug. 14. South Panola was joined on the course by Oxford, Hernando, DeSoto Central, and Grenada on a day that saw afternoon temperatures reach the century mark. Hernando won the boys flight and DeSoto Central won the girls event. (©Bruce Newman)