Bolton for the Birdie – South Panola linksters compete at Mallard Pointe

Published 6:14 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Staff reports

South Panola High golfer J.R. Bolton plays on the 10th hole at a high school 9-hole golf match at Mallard Pointe in Sardis  on Monday, Aug. 14. South Panola was joined on the course by Oxford, Hernando, DeSoto Central, and Grenada on a day that saw afternoon temperatures reach the century mark. Hernando won the boys flight and DeSoto Central won the girls event. (©Bruce Newman)

More Sports

