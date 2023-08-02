One arrested in deadly shooting on Shiloh Rd. Published 4:30 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Sheriff Shane Phelps said one person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured at a large outdoor party on Shiloh Road two weeks ago.

Phelps did not release the name of the arrested, but confirmed that witnesses had placed him at the scene. A deputy was talking to the party organizer about shutting down the event, attended by hundreds, when gunfire erupted just feet behind the deputy.

In the confusion following the shooting the assailants were able to evade law enforcement. Subsequent investigation turned up several names and the Sheriff’s Office has worked the case to the one arrest so far.

Other arrests are expected. The person arrested this week is charged with aggravated assault, pending the results of an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner. Killed was Jordan Henderson, 18.

Depending on the results of the autopsy, which will tell investigators the caliber of the rounds that killed Henderson, the assault charges could be upgraded to murder.

“We know this individual was there and he was a shooter,” Phelps said. “We know there were others and the truth will come out when we get all the reports and results. When that happens the appropriate charges will be made for all the guilty parties.”