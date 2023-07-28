Saturday in-person absentee voting begins this week

Published 9:32 am Friday, July 28, 2023

By Staff reports

The Panola County Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday, July 29.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, Aug. 5. Circuit Clerk offices at both Batesville and Sardis Courthouses will be open from 8  a.m. to noon.
All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 8 and received by county circuit clerk offices within five business days of August 8 in order to count.
To track your absentee ballot  visit the My Election Day online portal.

