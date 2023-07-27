Norman Clark Faulkner Published 8:57 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Mr. Norman Clark Faulkner, 59, of Holcomb, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at his home. He was born January 15, 1964, in Memphis, TN, to James and Emilie Faulkner. Clark was a welding instructor for Holmes Community College where he loved pouring his passion into his students. He loved the Lord and attended Hillside Baptist Church. In his spare time, Clark enjoyed singing, blacksmithing, working on old trucks and tractors, collecting antiques, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 27th at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with Rev. Jerry McNeer officiating. Interment will follow in the Sparta Cemetery near Holcomb. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday evening and one hour prior to the service Thursday at McKibben and Guinn as well.

Survivors include daughter Amy (Colby) of Duck Hill; son Adam (Kelsey) of Duck Hill; five grandchildren Brody, Brantlee, Mady Kate, John Hayes, and Nora Kathryn; brothers Jimmy of Courtland, Greg (Julia) of Courtland, Keith (Teresa) of Como, Wade (Samantha) of Courtland, one sister Melody of Batesville, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Henry Faulkner, his parents James and Emilie Faulkner, and brother Timothy Faulkner.

Pall Bearers will be Slade Redwine, Craig Kirkendall, David Hill, Cody Lancaster, JB McDonald, Nick Watkins. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Austin Fagan, Vance Smith, Barry McDonald, Dusty Rainey, David Burt, and John Douglas Staten.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Clark Faulkner Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Holmes Community College Development Foundation to provide funds for a Career Technical student to gain an education. Checks may be mailed to HCC-Dev Foundation Attn. Clark Faulkner Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 527, Goodman, MS 39079 or online through the Holmes Developmental Foundation.

