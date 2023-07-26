Republican primary has supervisor, legislature races Published 10:29 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Incumbent supervisor John Thomas (District 3) will be challenged in the Republican Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in his bid to become the first Republican elected to a supervisor’s seat from that district.

John McCollum and Ken Williams – both who have run unsuccessful campaigns for the seat in recent elections – will try to unseat Thomas, who qualified as a Republican for this election cycle. The winner of that race will advance to the general election to face an Independent candidate.

In District 3, one Republican candidate, Mike Woods, will be on the primary ballot. He will advance to the general election to face incumbent Chad Weaver and Charles Roach, both independent candidates.

Also on the Republican primary ballot this year are State Sen. Nicole Akins Boyd, District 9, who will have a challenge from Ricky Caldwell of Lafayette County.

Incumbent State Rep. Brady Williamson, who won the District 10 seat four years ago, has two Republican challengers – Josh Hawkins and Lofton Gray.

The only other highly watched race on the Republican primary ballot is that for Lt. Governor, a bitter statewide race that has pitted incumbent Delbert Hosemann and State Senator Chris McDaniel. That race is polling close and is expected to draw some Republican voters to the polls in higher than usual primary numbers.