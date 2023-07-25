Panola Pirates win American Legion state title – Kolby Baker named tourney MVP Published 10:15 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Batesville-based Panola Pirates captured the American Legion 19U State Championship Monday with a 5-3 victory over Brandon at Itawamba Community College in Fulton. The Pirates will now advance to the Mid-South Regional Tournament Aug.2-6 in Pelham, AL.

The Panola squad, coached by Jim Tom Copeland and Cole Houck, blanked Baldwyn 9-0 in the opening game before falling to Brandon 4-0. The Pirates then defeated Tupelo 5-1 and Brandon 13-10 to reach the title game.

Six Panola County high school players dot the Pirate roster including former South Panola standouts Brock Ware, Aidan Williams and Landon Roberts and North Delta Green Wave members Trey Drumheller, Kolby Baker and Herron Williams.

Baker was named MVP of the tournament.