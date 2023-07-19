MDOT announces next round of Northern District projects Published 7:19 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Mississippi Transportation Commission recently announced the award of approximately $5.3 million in funding for multimodal transportation projects throughout the Northern District.

The commission approved the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to award grants to regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit organizations throughout Mississippi.

“The numbers and sizes of these awards continues to grow. Next year should be even better, so applicants should get their projects ready,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “The increasingly multimodal nature of our transportation network will keep us competitive in a dynamic international market.”

Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each mode of transportation.

Four ports received funding.

Yellow Creek State Port Authority, $382,660 – equipment and material storage building improvements.

Lowndes County Port Authority, $692,714 – install monopiles at the port.

City of Aberdeen-Port of Aberdeen, $538,860 – construct a secondary rail spur at the port.

Itawamba County Port Commission, $311,355 – purchase bulk handling equipment for the port.

Nine airports received funding.

City of Houston, $72,527 – reconstruct the runway at the Houston Municipal Airport.

George Bryan Field, $192,185 – design the expansion of the main ramp at George M. Bryan Field.

Corinth – Alcorn County, $134,420 – replace the hangar door on hangar B7 at Roscoe Turner Field.

City of Louisville, $137,040 – renovate hangar C and rehab the west ramp at Louisville-Winston County Airport.

Booneville-Baldwyn Airport, $98,988 – support FAA project to overlay the runway, taxiway and apron at the Booneville-Baldwyn Airport.

Monroe County Board of Supervisors, $265,270 – rehabilitate a hangar at the Monroe County Airport.

Golden Triangle Regional Airport, $432,000 – expand the terminal building at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

City of Olive Branch, $499,082 – rehabilitate the south apron at the Olive Branch Airport.

City of Columbus, $600,000 – construct a hangar at the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport.

Four public transits received funding.

Aaron Henry Community Health Services, $70,000 – support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

Oxford University Transit, $10,000 – support vehicle match for transit system.

Northeast Mississippi Community Services, $97,776 – support project for vehicle insurance.

Mississippi Valley State University Mass Transit, $41,000 – support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

Two railroads received funding.