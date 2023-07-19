Batesville Legends represent J.P. Hudson with big wins Published 10:46 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Marathon tournament in Hernando won in late finish

The Batesville Legends softball team, made up of All-Stars from the 14U division at J.P. Hudson Park this summer, has wrapped up a successful All-Star season. The girls won a major tournament in Hernando leading up to the Dizzy Dean World Series, where they competed against teams from across the country at Greenbrook Park in Southaven.

Team members were Grace Corbin, Taylor Beth Collins, Lexi Shook, Anna Campbell, Charlie Brooke Maples, Evelyn Gallup, Emma Martin, Anabelle Chambers, Cassidy Herron, Ana Crawford, Gabby Hankins and Katelyn French.

Team coaches were Josh Hankinsm, Justin Maples and Adam Campbell.

The team’s biggest achievement was a hard fought win in the tournament hosted by the Hernando Tigers. In that weekend, the Legends won their pool games and advanced in the bracket with multiple victories over Hernando, and the Batesville Thunder, a 12 year old team that also played at J.P. Hudson.

The Legends played all day, methodically beating the competition until they beat Hernando 14-6 to force a winner take all championship game. In the title game the Legends had the hot bats, doubling up the Tigers 16-8.

The championship game lasted until almost 10 p.m.

Coach Justin Maples said, “It was a hard-fought battle for our girls with very little complaint from any of them about the heat and having to play so many back-to-back games. Our girls’ longest break was the hour we waited on Hernando and Thunder to play. After that we play pretty much continuously with only about fifteen minutes between games.”

“I can speak for all the coaches when I say that we are super proud of them and how hard they played,” he said.