MHP reports Holiday Enforcement statistics Published 5:30 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2023 Independence Day Holiday Travel

Period Tuesday, July 4, at midnight. The enforcement period began on Monday, July 3, at 6 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 4,458 citations, made 49 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 508 motorists for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 76 crashes resulting in 30 injuries, with four fatal crashes and four deaths.

During the two days of Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, the MHP reported:

Citations – 4.458

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 508

DUI’s – 49

Crashes – 76

Fatal Crashes – 4

Fatalities – 4

Motorist Assist – 42

In the 2022 those numbers were (5-day reporting period):

Citations – 7,999

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 860

DUI’s – 168

Crashes – 224

Fatal Crashes – 1

Fatalities –1

Motorist Assist –141

Troop E officers issued 693 citations, including six for DUI, nine for improper child restraint, and 74 for no seatbelt. One drug arrest was reported by Troop E during the two-day period.

Troop E worked 15 vehicle accidents that resulted in seven injuries and one death.

The fatal crashes occurred in Chickasaw, Panola, Marion and Itawamba