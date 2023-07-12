Jail Log Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 3

Dee Edward Craige, Water Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Terry Lynn Presley, 307 Magnolia St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Dalton Walker Melton, 125 Hughes Rd., Sledge, charged with two counts of felonious child abuse and aggravated domestic violence.

July 4

Rickey Leantwan Cosby, 309 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with improper equipment.

Lawrence Daranll Williams, 1709 S. 5th St., Springfield, IL, charged with DUI (other).

Ashley Elizabeth Britt, tent at Beach Point, Sardis Lake, arrested on a bench warrant.

Benjamin Dewayne Raymond, 979 Hwy. 6W, Oxford, charged with no drivers license and driving with an expired tag.

Shannon Cheyene Taylor, 236 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Kyle Alexander Leonard, 215 Court St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

July 5

Terix Andre Johnson, 557 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Rondarious K. Smith, 2579 Baker Rd., charged with simple domestic violence.

Belinda Bland, 117 W.M. Stokes Rd., Crenshaw, charged with disorderly conduct.

Cordell Gardner, Jr., 433 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, and escape.

Justin Jerome Roberts, 3754 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Preston Lee Goodwin, 4412 Joiner Rd., Batesville, charged with entering without permission.

July 6

Robert Colby Thacker, 2927 Seven Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Ratsille Spethithia Thompson, 115 Lindsy Rd., Senatobia, charged with public drunkenness.

Sereginald Lenard Smith, 167 Green Briar Circle, Courtland, charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, petit larceny, and held on a bench warrant.

Ashley Nicole Wells, 281 CR 217, Oxford, charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

July 7

Erica Maurisha Oliver, 113 Ozbirn St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

July 8

Tony Radell Armstrong, 23196 Hwy. 6E, Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Melissa Caitlin Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Kristine Lynn Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Antonio Andre Readus, 378 Third St., Sledge, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and no drivers license.

Christopher Dominic Sims, 7910 Tate-Panola Rd., Sarah, charged with possession of marijuana.

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with public profanity and disorderly conduct.

Kelvin Keyon Banks, 4347 Dunlap Rd., Como, charged with open container and possession of a controlled substance with firearm enhancement penalty.

Martavious Keshun Armstrong, 512 Franklin St., Sardis, charged with open container, possession of a controlled substance with firearm enhancement penalty, and improper equipment.

Austin Ray Leland, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, charged with reckless driving and failure to yield to blue lights.

Samantha Lashall Reed, 2267 Jamison Rd., Marks, charged with DUI (other) and possession of paraphernalia.

L.B. Benson, 3367 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with DUI.

Jessica Leigh Kemp, 425 Locust St., Marks, charged with contempt of court.

Timothy Wayne White, 247 Post Office Rd., Starkville, charged with driving while license suspended, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, and violation of the window tint law.