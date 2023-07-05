Poll workers get 20 percent raise Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Poll workers for the upcoming primaries and general election will be paid 20 percent more this year than last election cycle. The pay increase is pursuant to a senate bill approved earlier this year by the Legislature gave authorization to pay up to $200 per worker for election day service.

The Panola County Election Commission asked the Board of Supervisors to approve a $150 payment, up from the $125 that has been paid in years past. Supervisor Earl Burdette suggested the board consider raising the payment to the full $200 now allowed by law, but other supervisors were satisfied with the figure requested by the Election Commission.

Poll workers are trained and approved by the Election Commission before each primary or general election, and serve to help keep precincts orderly and assist voters who have questions at the polls about.

Poll workers are instructed to not discuss candidates positions, or have any part of campaigning, if chosen to work the polls.

Panola County has 21 precincts and the Election Commission can approve up to three persons, per party, to serve at each precinct. Not all precincts are fully staffed for all elections, but each voting place has a minimum of two persons represented per party.

When three persons are used per party at each precinct, the county is responsible for paying 124 poll workers for each election.