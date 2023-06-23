Carl “Bubba” Whitten, 50 Published 11:35 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Carl “Bubba” Whitten left this world on June 19, 2023. He was the most amazing son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend imaginable.

He dearly loved his mama and daddy, their relationship was pure love and light. Bubba was loved by all who knew him. His personality was not one to be reckoned with, but he was loving, kind, genuine, and generous. Bubba had a great love for animals, especially his dogs, Kerr and Bandit. He was very proud of his country, the United States of America. He was a member of the NRA and he truly believed in freedom.

If you were sad, he could make you smile. He brightened every room he walked into. He was a comedian and could make you roar with laughter.

Bubba leaves behind his parents, Carl M. Whitten and Jean Whitten of Hernando; his sister, La Donna Presgrove (Eddie) of Oxford; his sons, Carl Jr. (Morgan) of Georgia, and Patrick Ryan Whitten of Texas; 5 grandchildren, Trinity, Declan, Devin, Maci, and Memphis; four nephews, J.J., Brandon, and Hunter Cohn, Thomas Talley (Destiny); one niece, the apple of his eye, Skie Cohn “Skeeter”.

Bubba met the love of his life, Kimberly Underwood, whom made his life happy. He loved her with his soul, as he did all his family and friends. He fought and battled health problems for a long time. We know he is home, rejoicing with the Lord and the ones who have gone to heaven.

Our precious Bubba, until we meet again.