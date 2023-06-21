First Responders thanked by local businesses

Published 10:40 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Staff reports

First Responders Thanked By Local Businesses

Air Evac Lifeteam and Lifeguard Ambulance Service Panola County were the recipient of generous donations from  Blauer, Planters Bank, Lockers, Inca,  Panola Partnership, Honeybee Coffee Cupboard, Downtown Nutrition, Blossoms and the Panola County Cattleman’s Association for door prizes and meals for  first responders during National EMS Week.

Pictured are Flight Nurse Matt Dykeman and Paramedic Grant Trotter, the lucky grand prize winners who took home 65-inch televisions generously donated by area businesses.  

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

More News

Batesville men sentenced to prison for robbery of postal worker

The World’s Last Meatloaf recipe by Robert St. John

A Former Fruit Cart at A Century

Cotton planting done for state’s 2023 crop

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow