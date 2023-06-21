First Responders thanked by local businesses Published 10:40 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Air Evac Lifeteam and Lifeguard Ambulance Service Panola County were the recipient of generous donations from Blauer, Planters Bank, Lockers, Inca, Panola Partnership, Honeybee Coffee Cupboard, Downtown Nutrition, Blossoms and the Panola County Cattleman’s Association for door prizes and meals for first responders during National EMS Week.

Pictured are Flight Nurse Matt Dykeman and Paramedic Grant Trotter, the lucky grand prize winners who took home 65-inch televisions generously donated by area businesses.