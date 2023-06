Larry Wayne Fisher, Jr., 85 Published 10:35 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

Larry Wayne “Bud” Fisher, Jr., age 85, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville.

The family will be receiving friends prior to the celebration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The interment with military honors will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.