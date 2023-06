Rowsey, Hardin earn foundation scholarships Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation awarded students scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year on May 17 at the Northwest DeSoto Center. The following students and the scholarships they received are as follows: (L-R) William Rowsey of Courtland, The Billie Bob Gray Endowed Scholarship; and Akilah Hardin of Como, The Rick Oswalt Endowed Scholarship. (NWCC)