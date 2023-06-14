Panola County Jail Log Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 5

Devyn Duan Pegues, 7574 Holly Ridge Dr., Horn Lake, arrested on a bench warrant.

Erik Marterius Deshe Porter, 313 Center St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

June 6

Robert Maurice Dean, 648 Pocahontas St., Sardis, bond surrendered for domestic violence charge.

Sheri Lynn Isbell, 1871 Vasser Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of a family.

Dariyon Monya Baskin, 27 Private Road 3151, Oxford, charged with embezzlement.

Larterius Cortez Burton, 3628 Pleasant Hollow Dr., Memphis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Temetric Darrell Williams, 19 Al Johnson Rd., Como, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

June 7

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 206 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with trespassing and shoplifting.

James Calvin Mosley, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with speeding and driving while license suspended.

Walter Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Karliss Deangelo Bland, 3387 Sharp Ave., Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

June 8

Courtney Renee Strong, 267 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Chadwick Wayne Owen, 1863 North Main St., Water Valley, charged with contempt of court.

Courtney Nixon Pride, 4367 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

June 9

Justin Lajuan Fletcher, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with probation violation.

Jose Hernadez-Torros, 601 Edgewood St., Washington, D.C., held as a Federal Inmate.

Victor Alvear-Arredondo, 2585 East 32nd St., Brownsville, TX, held as a Federal Inmate.

Gabriel Antrone Black, 5207 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with trafficking.

June 11

Kendall Lamont Diggs, 96B Ivy Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with running a stop sign, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and held on an outstanding warrant from Sardis PD.

Bradley Scott Wilkins, 105A Patton Ln., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Lewis Marie Fletcher, 409 Third St., Sledge,charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and no drivers license.

Audrea Jamill Oliver, 2225 Coral Hill Dr., Southaven, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, no drivers license, and expired tag.

Jacqueline Denise Merell. 228 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

Terrance Terrell Cryer, 4225 Brighton Dr., Horn Lake, charged with DUI (other), driving while license suspended, and no seatbelt.

Anthony Shamaele Gross, 210 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with no drivers license.

Roosevelt Smith Hopkins, 448 1st St., Coahoma, charged with DUI (other).