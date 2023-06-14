Juneteenth, Klyce Hardware days coming up Published 11:15 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Kay Wolfe

News from the North

As usual there’s lots going on in the north. Melissa Nelson, Panola County Junteenth founder, wife of Eric Nelson, and mother of five grown children, encourages all celebrants to come to Main Street Saturday, June 17, from noon to 4 p.m. to commemorate the end of slavery for all African Americans in 1865 at the end of the Civil War.

Mrs. Nelson has a BS in Criminal Justice, a MS in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in legal studies and is enrolled as a 2nd year student in the Phd program at the University of Mississippi seeking this degree in the philosophy of criminal justice.

Approximately 77 vendors have signed up along with entertainment. The purpose of this day through the years is for cultures to bring together communities to celebrate independence. Be there.

Also President Shari Smith from the Chamber of Commerce requested that Saturday, June 24, be approved as Klyce Hardware Day with a program and proclamation made at 1 p.m. It was approved.

Approval was also granted for the Car Show on Sept. 23. President Smith also mentioned that she would be returning later to request approval for the Trunk or Treat for Oct. 28.

A lengthy and lively discussion was had by board members as to the definition of what a bread and breakfast and what an Air B & B were, length of stay, amenities, and parking concerns.

Board member Bonnie Smith was leading this discussion rightfully questioning our city lawyer about these matters. Alderman Billy Burkes brought a question to the board and City Clerk about trash pickup and the amount of revenue generated by the increase in our water bill yearly because of Sardis’ contracting the work out.

Comments were made about how good the cemetery is finally looking since all the piles or brush and weed eating were completed in a timely manner.

Annexation was delayed until next year. Streets to be overlayed were revealed, and patchwork on other streets. The ditch on Butler Street was brought to the attention of our new Public Works Director Zach Carr who hit the ground running learning his job from the ground up. Kudos to Mr. Carr.

Also, the number of citations about the 18 wheeler parking on streets and highways was discussed. No one knew the answer and the code enforcement officer was not present.

Limbs, limbs, and more limbs. Call the city hall and get your name on the list for pickup. Many citizens do not know that you must call or visit the Sardis website to ask for pickup. All in all it was a very interesting meeting.

Gotta run and check on my garden and listen to some beautiful music. Pickup your garbage and trash. It's gross. Take care of God's creation. It's the only one that we will have.