Tommy Tutor, 56 Published 6:57 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023

Tommy Tutor, 56, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home in Batesville.

Funeral services for Tommy were held Wednesday, June 7, pn the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Shady Grove Cemetery.

Tommy was born on October 30, 1966 to Jerry Tutor and the late Rilla Putman Aldy in Joliet Illinois. He was a jack-of-all trades and enjoyed doing carpentry work along with painting lots of industrial businesses and residential homes. Tommy was a member of his Shady Grove Baptist Church and loved to go fishing and spend time with his family and friends.

The family he leaves behind includes his two children, Mae-Elizabeth Tutor and Clay Tutor both of Batesville; two sisters, Christy Tutor Griffin of Sardis, and Tiffany Norris of IL; and his father, Jerry Tutor of IL.

Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by his son, Michael Keith Tutor; and a brother, Larry Tutor.