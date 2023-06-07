State conducts food service inspections Published 9:21 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted eight food service inspections in Panola County between May 1 and June 2 with half (four) of the facilities receiving A grades. There were two B grades and two C grades assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

“B” grade means critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection.

The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate. A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.

The Panola county facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were: MR JIFFY, Tribeca Allie, Corner Grocery, Braun BBQ Wings (mobile unit).

Facilities Receiving B grades were: Kem’s Lounge/Bar @Holiday Inn and Kem’s Restaurant @Holiday Inn.

Facilities Receiving C grades were: Kem’s Lounge/Bar @Holiday Inn and Kem’s Restaurant @Holiday Inn.