Michael Hodge Sumner Published 10:35 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Michael Hodge Sumner departed this life to meet his Savior on May 25, 2023. Born in Marianna, AR, on March 14, 1938, Mike spent many years in Somerville, TN, where he was a star football and basketball player at Fayette High School. Although heavily recruited by the Tennessee Vols (Johnny Majors), it was Bear Bryant at Alabama who won his heart. Mike’s football career was cut short to come home and manage his family farm but remained a Crimson Tide fan for life.

Farming then led him to his adopted hometown of Como, MS, where he spent the remaining 55 years of his life. Mike’s involvement and leadership in numerous community efforts will be missed by many. Some of his favorite efforts were assisting his late wife, Mayor Judy M. Sumner. Together, they

painstakingly restored many gravestones at Friendship Cemetery in Como, MS, with Mike carrying on their efforts after Judy’s passing.

One of the true highlights of his life was becoming a deacon at the Como Baptist Church. Mike taught so

much to so many from learning how to drive to living life as an example of being a devout Christian and

a decent, respectful human being. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. Many nieces

and nephews will cherish the memories of farm life during the summers spent in Somerville and Como.

Those going before Mike include his parents, C.N. and Myrtle Sumner, his beloved wife, Judy M. Sumner, and a daughter, Wendy Collins Bailey. Mike was the youngest of 8 children who also passed before him.

Left to carry on his memory are his loving family, daughter, Sassene Sumner Dyer (late husband Charlie Dyer) of Jackson TN, grandson, Jay Boyd (partner Jenny Wood and her daughter, Brynn Burney) of Memphis TN, great-grandsons, Auvi Boyd of Key West, FL, and August Marshall of Memphis, TN, son, Michael Nicholas Sumner (wife Ivonne), grandchildren, Faris and Leyla Sumner, all of Brentwood, TN, and daughter, Courtney Collins Goode (husband Thomas), grandchildren, Collins Blair, Sumner and Anna Claire Goode, all of Batesville, MS.

So many special friends along the way but a heartfelt thank you from the family goes out to the caring, professional staff at Regional One Burn Center in Memphis, TN.

A celebration of life for our wonderful father, grandfather and devoted friend to many will be held at Como Baptist Church on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with Brother Lannie Wilbourn officiating. The family will greet friends at the church, preceding the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, all are invited to join the family at 211 Main, Como, MS.

In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38103 or the charity of your choice.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS, is honored to serve the Sumner family during this time.