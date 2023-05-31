Solemn on the Square Published 7:07 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

1 of 8

Memorial Day programs were held in Batesville and Sardis on Monday, May 29, as Panola County citizens remembered the lives, honor and sacrifice of the members of the United States’ Armed Forces who were killed in active service.

On the Batesville Square, Col. John Brinkley delivered the speech for the observance sponsored by the Batesville Exchange Club. More than 150 people were in attendance for the Batesville Exchange Club’s Memorial Day program held downtown Monday morning in remembrance of those who died in active service of the United States’ armed forces.

Both ceremonies included the presentation of colors, the singing of the National Anthem and the laying of memorial wreaths. In Batesville, MSG (Ret) John Ard rendered a stirring ballad titled “The Red, White, and Blue.” (Glennie Pou)