Loamie Preston Murphree Published 9:56 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Loamie Preston Murphree, age 91, passed away Thursday morning, May 25, 2023, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Mr. Murphree was laid to rest next to his wife Robbie at Magnolia Cemetery.

Loamie was born on January 15, 1932 to the late Hafford Glen Murphree and Ethel Sandidge Murphree in Panola County, MS. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Loamie was a Sergeant serving as military police at the Pentagon for 3 years. After serving in the military, he married the love of his life, Robbie. They settled down in the Tocowa community and started a family together.

Loamie was retired from MDOT where he worked as a senior engineering technician. He was a faithful member of Tocowa Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Loamie enjoyed gardening and working on his land. He loved his home and took pride in making it look nice. He also had a special love for his church and family.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Williams Murphree; one sister, Katie Brewer; and one great grandson, Asher Elliott Taylor.

The family he leaves behind includes his three children, Nita Murphree Taylor (Ronnie) of Batesville, MS, Christy Murphree Parks (Ralph) of Moscow, TN, and Loamie Jesse “Scootie” Murphree (Linda) of Batesville, MS; one sister, Glenda Scoggins of Richland, MS; six grandchildren, April Suzanne Tindall (Charlie), Josh Taylor (Christie), Preston Ray Murphree (Laura), Jarrett Taylor (Jessica), Zackary Parks, and Paige Parks (fiancé Luke Allen); 9 great grandchildren, Lilly Grace Tindall, George Preston Murphree, Sawyer Wade Taylor, Wilder Reed Taylor, Foster Elliott Taylor, Miller Hayes Taylor, Everett Reed Taylor, Anna James Taylor, and Grayson Lynn Taylor; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tocowa Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank Azalea Commons of Batesville, the MS State Veterans Home of Oxford, and Gentiva Hospice for all of their loving care and time with Mr. Loamie.