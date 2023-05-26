William David Bell, 61 Published 12:40 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

William David Bell, 61, of Batesville, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home.

The family received friends Monday, May 22, at Wells Funeral Home followed by the funeral service in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment was in Forrest Memorial Park

David, as he was known, was born June 19, 1961 in Memphis, to the late James Wilburn Bell and Roxie Mae Alexander Bell. After high school, he served his country in the United States Army. David loved the Lord and enjoyed fishing and gardening. He also dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by eight siblings, Danny Maclin, Gene Tutor, Shirley Ann Roberts, Sandra Gay, Todd Maclin, Jimmy Bell, Dianne Woods, and Frances Dickey.

Those left to cherish David’s memory include his loving wife, Debbie S. Bell, three children, David C. Bell, Justin H. Bell, and Kyra L. Tyson, all of Batesville, one sister, Lisa Wiggs, of Fulton, two grandchildren, Jason Tyson of Corinth, and Samantha Brown, of Batesville, and two great-grandchildren, Easton Raymond and Winston Raymond.