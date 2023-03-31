Panola County weather upgraded to 5/5 for afternoon Published 3:36 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Panola County has now been upgraded from Risk Category 4/5 to now a 5/5 High Risk.

Tornado conditions potential has increased for this area as with possibilities of EF-2 to EF-4 strengths.

For comparison, the storms from last Friday evening when Panola County had 3 EF-1 tornadoes was rated as 4/5 Risk Category with a lower tornado condition score.

Panola County Emergency Management is urging all citizens to stay aware, have a plan, and take shelter as necessary.