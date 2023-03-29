Ammie Marie Thomas Published 9:30 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Ammie Marie Thomas, age 81, passed away March 21, 2023, in Cordova, TN.

The family will have a service Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Concord M.B Church beginning at 11am. Visitation will be held Friday, March 31st at Cooley’s Mortuary from 1pm to 5pm.

Ammie worked in the banking industry for over 25 years. She later retired after working as a Bookkeeper at Pride Auto Sales for 12 years. She loved gardening, reading, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ammie leaves two beloved sons, Stanley J. Thomas III (Stephanie) and Timothy D. Thomas (Mekisha), five grandchildren Devin Jones, LaDarian, Sydnee, Timothy II, and Kamdyn Thomas.

She also leaves a cherished sister-in-law Wilkie Hentz and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Thomas, Jr, her parents Frank and Hattie Tucker, stepmother Eunice Tucker and her oldest son Jeffrey Alan Thomas.