Amanda Hicks part of SP Athletic Hall of Fame Published 10:07 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Prior to 1972 men’s athletic opportunities in public schools and universities dominated sports pages, often leaving the other gender’s sports roles only to basketball, track and few other opportunities.

Along came Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 that prohibited discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance, and a new door was opened for females who would wow old timers, experiencing athletic glory from a new dimension.

Those opportunities led to exposing bright stars such as Amanda Ivy Hicks, South Panola Class of 2013, whose light would shine brightly not only at South Panola but also at Mississippi State University.

She will be on the list to be inducted into the South Panola Athletic Hall of Fame next month.

At South Panola Amanda excelled in fastpitch and slowpitch softball, beginning in junior high, from 2007-2013, and in track from fall of 2010 to spring 2011.

In fast pitch she played catcher/shortstop, winning a state championship in 2008, and was named to All Offense, MVP, MAC All Stars, All District, Clarion-Ledger’s Dandy Dozen and was Homerun Record Holder.

In slow pitch season she played shortstop, being named to All District, All Offense, All Defense teams as well as MVP, and MAC Slow Pitch All Stars.

While running track she won first place district and fifth in state competition.

During her years as a Bulldog from 2013-2018 she was a four year starter in center field, being listed as a Sports Center top 10 six times, made the SEC Catch of the Year in 2017 and made All SEC Defensive Team in 2017.

Amanda earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, was an M-Club member from 2013-2018 and was listed on the Bulldog Honor Roll for three years.

Her adoptive parents are Ashleigh Hicks and Amanda Walker and her partner is Haley Huffstuttler.

Currently residing in Cordova, she is employed as an anatomical specialist.

The SP Athletic Hall of Fame committee will induct classes for two years, 2021 and 2022 (a maximum of five per year) to catch up following two years of Covid cancellations.

Included in the 2021 class are Durwood Gordon, Wayne Pitcock, Marilyn Foshee, Malikia Griffin and Coach Ronald Lee (Runt) McMinn.

The 2022 Class includes athletes Elliot Smith, Josh Bright, Kevin Jones, Amanda Ivy Hicks and Coach Willis Wright.

Also to be honored with the 2022 class for Community Service recognition are Von Sanford and Patrick Sykes. Robert (Bob) Dunlap will be recognized for Community Service with the 2021 Class.