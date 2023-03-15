Wild for Easter Egg Hunting Published 4:21 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Animal rescue and rehabilitation volunteers plan Extravaganza

Wild Again in Mississippi will hold its second annual Easter Extravaganza on Saturday, March 25, at the Riverview Recreation Area of Enid Lake. Last year’s event drew hundreds of children for the egg hunt and was an opportunity for the families to interact with some of the animals the volunteer organization has rescued.

Wild Again uses a wide range of volunteers with varying expertise to rescue and rehabilitate animals injured in nature, or displaced by everyday incidents.

Organizers have a myriad of stories about their rescues, some of which are litters of racoons, squirrels, or opossums who are abandoned when their mothers are trapped or taken away from the area – sometimes by unknowing exterminators or homeowners who are trying to remove them from attics and garages.

Caring for orphaned mammals of all kinds is challenging and expensive; volunteers rely solely on donations from sponsors and fundraisers. The Easter Extravaganza has become a major source of income, and organizers are hoping for 1,000 participants this year.

More than 2,000 eggs will be hidden for the main event, and the afternoon of fun will be filled with kids games, crafts vendors, treats of all sorts, face painting, and an array of food trucks.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 .m. The big egg hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. Also available for families will be photo booths with an Easter Bunny and live chicks.

Education material about wildlife management and conservation will be part of the displays, all aimed at increasing awareness of the needs of injured and abandoned wildlife in the area.

More information about the event can be found on the group’s website at www.wildagaininmississippi.org.