Panola County Jail Log Published 4:38 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 6

Johnathan Hunter Garrett, 1171 Foreman Rd., Como, charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, and one count of conspiracy to sale a controlled substance.

Keydarrius Sentale Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

March 7

Ariana Lenae Blockmon, 308 Southwind Dr., Marion, AR, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Shimere Shardae Thomas, 799 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Breanna Shanice Rudd, 3946B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with making terroristic threats.

Gerald Duane Austin, 334 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Terry Joe Potts, 213 Locke Station Rd., Marks, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

John Russell Jones, 734 Oakdale Rd., Coldwater, charged with failure to appear.

Elbert Thompson, 1843 Kansas St., Memphis, charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

March 8

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Christopher Anthony Golden, 2314 Atkins Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Reginald Duron Hoskins, 104 Good Haven Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license, improper equipment, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with two counts of contempt of court, no drivers license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LaShonda Marie Russell, 231 Patterson Ln., Batesville, held for court.

Eddie Lewis Beals, 104 East Missouri Ave., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court.

March 9

Jason Andrew Stevenson, 34 Forrest Dr. North, Sardis, held as a State Inmate.

Levi McKinney, 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, held for sentencing.

Charity Lee Darby, 4621 Bridgedell Rd., Pensacola, FL, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Johnnie Carter Lacey, Jr., 500 Pecan St., Marks, held for sentencing.

Michael Jerome Murphy, 161A Archie Rd., Courtland, held for sentencing.

Dylan Boyce Crowell, 206 East Street, Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement.

Brantley Luke Towles, 416 Lake Ridge Rd., Grenada, charged with DUI, improper equipment, open container, and minor in possession of alcohol.

March 10

Norman John Barner, 138 4th St., Newman, GA, charged with public drunkenness.

Ashley Nicole Matthews, 597 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jameisha Shantell Jackson, 130 Simmons St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Charles Edward Pegues, 238 CR 215, Abbeville, charged with DUI (other).

Alex Jamal Gross, 740C Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Verkedra Artise Hall, 112 Field St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Quaddre Marron Sanders, 603 W. Clipper St., Kennett, MO, charged with DUI (other) and no proof of insurance.

March 11

Antwiesha Twinae Miles, 124 Main St., Courtland, held on an indictment.

Bradley Scott Wilkins,122 Jackson St, Batesville, held on an indictment.

Derrick Mitchell, Oxford, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Lekedrick Darnell Whitehead, 1051 Elm St., Marks, charged with possession of paraphernalia and firearm enhancement.

March 12

Marriel Tyrone Collins, 206 West Lee St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Nathan Charles Johnson, 130 Williams St., Batesville, charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

Lashundra Johnson, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Willie Henry Young,113 Porter St., Crenshaw, arrested on a Miss. Dept. of Corrections warrant.

Michael Noble Wright, 4897 Lucious Taylor Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

March 13

Tyrone Gerald Cleveland, 7279 Lakewood Rd., Mobile, AL, charged with careless driving.