Herron-Grisham wedding set for March 18 Published 4:34 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Jim and Heather Herron of Batesville have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Meri Harbor W. Herron, to Garrett Witt Grisham, son of Greg Grisham and Jennifer Grisham, both of Ripley.

Miss Herron is the granddaughter of Lee and Leisha Martin, Melissa Westbrook and the late Billy Westbrook, the late Jimmy and Betty Herron, and the late Teresa Staggs.

The bride-to-be is a 2019 graduate of North Delta School.

She has chosen Lana Melendez as her Maid of Honor, and will be attended by bridesmaids Mary Skylar Trost, Myles Marascalco, Remi Durham, and Harlee Anna Grisham. Junior bridesmaid is Linley Daniel. Flowers girls are Piper Martin and Laurel Daniel.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Arnold and Brenda Witt, and Shannan and Diane Grisham. He is a 2018 graduate of Pine Grove.

Best man is John Kuykendall, and groomsmen are Trenton Brock, Holt Herron, and Hayes Herron. Ring Bearers for the ceremony are John Lyle Daniel and Murry Martin.

Arnold Witt, grandfather of the groom, will officiate a private and invite-only marriage ceremony on Saturday, March 18, at Herron Farms in Courtland.