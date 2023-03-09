Rudd hosting voter registration event

Published 9:50 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff reports

South Panola High School senior Kyla Rudd will host a voter registration drive this Saturday, March 11, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Boothe Event center on Hwy. 6W in Batesville.

Rudd was chosen earlier this year as a Student Ambassador by the office of the Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson. One of her tasks is to register people to vote for the upcoming election.

She has created a flyer explaining her objective and has posted in around the county and on social media sites. Her goal is to register at least 50 people at the event on Saturday.

All are welcome to attend the registration drive. Refreshments will be served.

 

