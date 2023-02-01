Batesville Municipal Court Published 8:13 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Jondarius Traveon Harris, 207 Draper St., Batesville, was given a Feb.15 trial date on charges of possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment.

Steven Dyella Harris, 207 Pettit St., Batesville, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, open container, and improper equipment bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tameko Taiasha House, 207 Pettit St., Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance and open container bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Nathan Charles Johnson, 68 Randle Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was fined $417.

James Anthony Ladd, II, 740A Wells Ext., Courtland, had charges of improper equipment, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Allen Ash Redwine, 506 Butler St., Sardis, was given a Feb. 8 trial date on a charge of simple domestic violence.

Haleigh Jade Redwine, 506 Butler St., Sardis, was given a Feb. 8 trial date on a charge of simple domestic violence.

Calvin Reeves, Jr., 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, had charges of aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Reeves also had a Feb. 15 trial date on charges of failure to stop and disorderly conduct.

Meocean Vonna Smith, 1100 10th St., Apt. 10, Lambert, had felony trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Shameek Najee Thomas, 532 West Pearl St., Sardis, failed to appear on a simple domestic violence charge. Alright Bail Bonds was notified.

Keunte Daymon Turner, 6462A Barnacre Rd., Sardis, had a felony charge of trafficking a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jeffery Darnele Nelson, 16 CR 4015, Oxford, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of false pretense and fined $368.

Willie Patterson, Jr., 1065 Smart Rd., Como, failed to appear on two counts of domestic violence.

Brian Cornelious Merrell, was credited for nine days served and released from jail on charges of shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.

Tracy Baker was credited for nine days served on charges of willfully trespassing and littering.

Jeremy Wayne Dillard had charges of improper equipment, no insurance, grand larceny and burglary bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Ramiro Velez had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.