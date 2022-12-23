Oxford police charge Batesville woman with embezzlement

Published 6:23 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By Staff reports

On Dec. 13 and 18, the Oxford Police Department took two separate reports of credit card fraud at businesses in the 2200 and 2500 blocks of West Jackson Avenue.

After investigation, Tosha Mister, 51, of Batesville was arrested and charged with four counts of Credit Card Fraud and one count of Embezzlement.

Mister was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial hearing and issued a $15,000 bond.

