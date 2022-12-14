ND girls pick up district wins Published 7:12 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

North Delta School opened up district play at home Friday, Dec. 9, losing three of four games to Marshall Academy.

The junior high Green Wave girls avoided the sweep by defeating the Patriots 30-16. The junior high boys fell 51-17.

In varsity action, the Green Wave boys lost (no score available) and the varsity girls played well, but came up short 42-36 in overtime.

Jr. High Girls

ND 30

Marshall 16

Emma Brown led all scorers with 11 points to lead the Green Wave to victory. Laney Taylor provided six points while Hallie Melton added five.

Jada Bryant, Ella Rivers, Anna Clay Worsham and AC Flautt all accounted for two points each.

Jr. High Boys

Marshall 51

ND 17

Logan Mills paced North Delta with six points in the losing effort. John Colt Robertson followed with five points while Garner Rybolt, Will Carpenter and Brady Mclain supplied two points each.

Varsity Girls

Marshall 42

ND 36 (OT)

In the most entertaining game of the night, former Green Wave head coach Harrison Nickle and his Lady Patriots came from behind in the fourth quarter to force overtime before out-scoring North Delta 6-0 in the extra session to escape with the victory.

AK Wolfe led the Lady Wave with 15 points and five rebounds while Sophie Williams garnered seven points.

Cadie Coker added five points followed by Kori Cox and Emma Brown with three points apiece.

North Delta went on the road Tuesday, Dec. 6, splitting a four-game set with Indianola Academy. The junior high and varsity girls teams earned victories.

Varsity Girls

ND 43

Indianola 14

The Lady Wave eased past Indianola behind the hot shooting of Williams who had 20 points on five three pointers and four rebounds.

Wolfe followed with nine points followed by Coker with six points and one steal. Cox added four points and nine rebounds as Brown also supplied four points.

Autumn Boone led a tough defensive effort with five steals.

Jr. High Girls

ND 32

Indianola 17

Emma Brown registered 12 points as the Lady Green Wave eased to the victory. Jada Bryant provided eight points as Worsham garnered seven. Hallie Melton and Ella Rivers rounded out the scoring with three and two points.

Jr. High Boys

Indianola 34

ND 17

Logan Mills led the way for North Delta with seven points and Rybolt added six. Ben Wolfe and Carpenter finished with two points each.

Varsity Boys

Indianola 44

ND 29

Owens Johnson paced the Green Wave with 17 points with Semmes Dorrell provided.

Tucker Bryant contributed with four points and Kolby Baker had two points.

North Delta will host Clarksdale Lee Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., and Rossville, TN, on Monday, Dec. 19, also at 2 p.m.