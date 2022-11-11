Guy Lamb Doty, Sr., 84 Published 7:55 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Guy Lamb Doty, Sr., 84, died on November 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Fannin Baptist Church Cemetery, Brandon, MS.

Mr. Doty was born on August 10, 1938, in Batesville, Mississippi. A graduate of Batesville High School, he was a drummer in the Batesville High School marching and concert bands. Mr. Doty served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, serving in the 62nd Munitions Maintenance Squadron (SAC). He was a Hearing Instrument Specialist and was the owner of Capital Hearing Services. He also enjoyed gardening, plants, and fishing. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, a cherished father, a devoted grandfather, and great grandfather.

Mr. Doty is preceded in death by his parents Hardy Doty and Isabell Holly, and son Tommy Doty.

Mr. Doty is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty Doty of Brandon; son, Guy Lamb Doty, Jr., (Cindy) of Petal; son, Bryan S. Doty (Margaret) of Batesville; daughter, Suzanne Doty Blanton (Sandy) of Chandler, TX; son, David E. Doty (Barbie) of Brandon; and grandchildren Meagan Hunter (Marshall), Lauryn Blanton, Mollie Gatlin (Shannon), Rayna Doty, Harper Doty, Cain Doty, and Emelia Doty. He is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Eli Hunter, Miley Gray Hunter and Bentley Gatlin.