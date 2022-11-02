Fire safety urged with cooler weather Published 8:53 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

As energy costs reach record highs, many Americans are turning to portable electric space heaters and other non-traditional heating sources to lower costs. With the increase in use comes an increase in fire risk.

The Batesville Fire Department encourages residents to use caution when using alternative heating equipment this winter.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), half of all home heating fires occur during the winter months. Research shows that heating equipment is involved in an estimated 56,000 reported home structure fires per year, with associated loss of 470 civilian deaths, 1,490 civilian injuries and roughly $1.0 billion in direct property damage per year.

“As a leading cause of home fires, heating safety is a concern for every community every winter. This year, with the projected increase in use of alternative heating equipment, families need to be especially vigilant to use all heating appliances properly,” said Sergio Vergara, Fire & Life Safety Officer for the Batesville Fire Department.

The fire department encourages residents using pellet stoves, wood stoves, space heaters or any other home heating equipment this winter to follow this advice:

Space heaters need space. Keep all things that can burn, such as paper, bedding or furniture, at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.



Turn portable heaters off when you go to bed or leave the room.



Have your chimney inspected each year by a qualified professional and cleaned if necessary.



Use a sturdy fireplace screen.



Wood stoves should bear the label of a qualified testing laboratory.



In wood stoves, burn only dry, seasoned wood. In pellet stoves, burn only dry, seasoned



wood pellets. Allow ashes to cool before disposing. Dispose of ashes in a metal container.



Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home. For the best protection interconnect all smoke alarms throughout the home — when one sounds, they all sound. Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

