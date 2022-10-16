Virginia “Kirk” Hogan, 91, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Azalea Commons in Batesville.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Batesville Church of Christ with the interment at Magnolia Cemetery.

Kirk, as she was affectionately known, was born on June 25, 1931, to the late Sylvester and Emma Woods Kirkpatrick in Rogersville, TN. She attended the Methodist School of Nursing and worked for many years as a registered nurse at the South Panola Hospital and for Dr. Steward. She was a life-long member of the Batesville Church of Christ.

“Kirk Kirk” enjoyed all kinds of card games, board games, BINGO, and puzzles. She enjoyed working in her yard and bird watching from her front porch. “Kirk Kirk” was generous, tender hearted, and leaves a legacy of love for those who knew her.

The family she leaves behind includes her two daughters, Kathy Hogan Lott (Dennis) of Batesville, and Patricia Hogan Briscoe (Charlie) of Southaven; her daughter-in-law, Diane Hogan of Aubrey, TX; 7 grandchildren, Jenny Lynn Vego (Ross), Daniel Case (Dana), Katrina Rogers, Jordan McMillen (Caleb), Shane Briscoe, Brett Lott (Hilary), and Tyler Lott (Caitlin); and 12 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Kirk is preceded in death by her husband, Julian H. “Hank” Hogan; her son, Bryan Lee Hogan, II; one brother, M.V. Kirkpatrick; and four sisters, Anna Mae Hanks, Viola Gilland, Lucille Hanks, and Helen Randolph.