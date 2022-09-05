Janet Carol Nolan Harrell, 53, of Batesville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Janet was born on Feb. 1, 1969, in Panola County to Virginia Ann Woodard and Dale Edward Nolan.

She enjoyed watching tv, playing on her tablet and conversing with friends and loved ones. She dearly loved her family, especially her grandson, Caden.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one daughter, Dallas Paige Jones; two sons, Wesley Lynn Harrell and Shannon Ray Harrell; one grandson, Caden De’Andre Andrews; her mother, Virginia Walton and stepfather, John Walton; her father, Dale Edward Nolan, Sr., and one brother, Dale Edward Nolan, Jr.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 3, at Blackjack Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Cold Springs Cemetery Fund. Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville, is honored to have charge of arrangements.