Carol Bonnette Griffin, 69

Carol Bonnette Griffin, age 69, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Carol obtained her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and used her talents as a vocal and piano teacher in music education.

Carol was a very active member of Batesville First United Methodist Church where she participated in the prayer shawl ministry and used her knitting skills for charity work, knitting hats and other items, for less fortunate people in Kenya.

Carol was a former member of University United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. In addition to her active role in the church, she was also instrumental in her service at Panola Playhouse, where she could be found helping with sets and designs and occasionally even a cast member. Carol also loved horses and even had her own during her time living in Baton Rouge, LA.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Charles Bonnette. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, James L. “Jim” Griffin, her mother, Marilyn Olmstead, of Batesville, her daughter, Jamie Griffin Pitcock (Benjamin), of Courtland, two grandchildren, Griffin Pitcock and Brady Pitcock, and two sisters Lynn Bonnette Buchner, of Mena, AR and Millie Bonnette, of Hendersonville, NC.