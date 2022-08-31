Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 22

Geronta Kentez Tribble, 207 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with burglary and grand larceny.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

Robert Eugene Smith, III, 31 Young St., Jackson, TN, charged with two counts of sexual battery/fondling.

Tyrone Casey, 115 Williams St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Aug. 23

George Douglas Mister, Jr., 382 Heafner Rd., Batesville, charged with indecent exposure.

Marshall Wayne McGarrity, 696 Bishop Rd., Crenshaw, served one day (contempt of court).

Irunta Bertez Young, 209 Pearl St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Afton Lashun Miles, 210 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with sexual battery/fondling.

Aug. 24

Timothy Drew Roberson, 157 CR 431, Paris, charged with DUI (2nd).

Brad Russell Sutherland, 3914 Hubbard Rd., Courtland, charged with malicious mischief.

Elvis Levert Jones, 206 West Lee St, Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Marveshia Lashundra Lester, 428 Warren St, Como, charged with aggravated domestic violence and held on a bench warrant.

Tyrone Sanford, Jr., 439A Carlisle Rd., Courtland, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Larry Daniel, 213 Adkins St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Rickey Lee Carvan, 7286 Hwy. 51, Oakland, charged with possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment.

Susan Colby Morris, 110 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Aug. 25

Justin Lajuan Fletcher, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, arrested on a warrant from the Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Christopher Eduward Irby, 286 Graham Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Al Chester Davis, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Andreckus Ketron Henderson, 202 King St., Batesville, charged with armed robbery.

Aug. 26

Arthur Wayne Garrard, Jr., 7963 Crescent Circle, Olive Branch, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Loureloa Strong, 114 Old Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Brandon Wayne Connell, 819A Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Aug. 27

Terry Joe Potts, 876 Locke Station Rd., Marks, charged with shoplifting.

Tommy George Brown, 3595 Hwy. 51S, Senatobia, charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.

Tommy Lee Wright, no address listed, charged with resisting arrest, disturbance of the peace, and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 28

Kayla RaeAnn Copas-Nelson, 2313 Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Austin Davis Melton, 2312 Plum Point Rd, Pope, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Jackquee Devan Turner, 218 Pearson St., Batesville, charged with speeding, reckless driving, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, DUI, no insurance, and disorderly conduct.

Bradley Scott Taylor, 857 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Jocara C. Wieks, 2832B Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tim Marshall, Jr., 12871 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Willie Eugene Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Deketrick Demond Porter, 1255 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, charged with speeding and DUI (other).

Kevin Dewayne Cook, 427 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Richard Edward Lipford, 107B Nikki Dr., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

James Earl Diggs, 47 Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Jakilra Keyelaya Reeves, 217 Melrose St., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault and felony fleeing.

Nicarta Dontez Ford, 8313 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic violence.