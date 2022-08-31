Batesville Fire Department Call Log

Aug. 23

11:38 a.m. – Motor vehicle crash, Hwy. 6, eastbound in front of Lowes, no injuries.

11:43 a.m. – Turtle Creek Dr., 82 year old male with weakness.

12:46 p.m. – Jeffreys St., 58 year old female with high blood pressure.

2:39 p.m. – Deaton St., male subject with autism having medical issues.

3:01 p.m. – MLK Dr., apartments, 53 year old male with a toothache.

Aug. 24

3:33 a.m. – Bates & Court St., 34 year old female suicidal.

2:27 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51, automobile accident.

3:38 p.m. – Hwy. 51N & East St., 73 year old, unresponsive with diabetic emergency.

4:28 p.m. – Vance St., hit and run, vehicle and pedestrian.

Aug. 25

2:27 a.m. – Bates St., 67 year old male with chest pain.

7:28 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Donald’s Donuts, subject has passed out, very sweaty.

4:31 p.m. – Watts St., female has fallen and needs assistance.

9:40 p.m. – MLK Dr., 30 year old female, Covid positive, aches and coughing.

Aug. 26

6:26 – Broadway St., 11 month old with difficulty breathing.

11:07 a.m. – I-55, southbound lane near mile marker 243, vehicle accident.

12:52 p.m. – Ozbirn St., 66 year old female with low blood pressure.

6:35 p.m. – Ozbirn St, life assist needed.

7:58 p.m. – MLK Dr., apartments, 50 year old male unresponsive, possible overdose.

8:45 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., apartments, 47 year old male unresponsive.

9:59 p.m. – Central St., 82 year old female, Covid positive and in distress.

Aug. 27

7:10 a.m. – Ozbirn St., 56 year old female unresponsive, still breathing.

12:12 p.m. – Dabney St., male subject needs lift assist.

3:19 p.m. – Gowdy St., possible DOA.

7:57 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 29 year old female with pain all over.

9:47 p.m. – Dabney St., 73 year old male has fallen with a shoulder injury.

11:33 p.m. – Leonard St., male subject has been bitten by a dog, BPD also en route.

Aug. 28

9:00 a.m. – Dabney St., male subject with suicidal ideations, BPD is on scene, door is locked.

2:10 p.m. – Batesville Dr., 69 year old female with chest pain.

3:18 p.m. – Dabney St., 73 year old male has fallen with back pain, Lifeguard will have an extended response time.

6:06 p.m. – 34 year old female with side pain and vomiting.

6:50 p.m. – Ozbirn St., 66 year old female unconscious, but breathing.

7:30 p.m. – Panola Medical, caller advises smoke showing in ER but can’t see where fire is located.

Aug. 29

7:44 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Circle K store, male subject has ankle pain.

8:24 a.m. – John R. Lovelace Dr., Car Wash USA, subject having chest pain.

1:14 p.m. – Patton Lane, 68 year old male not feeling well.

1:25 p.m. – James St., 90 year old female unresponsive, barely breathing.