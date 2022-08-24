Rotary Students of the Month

Published 9:54 am Wednesday, August 24, 2022

By Staff reports

Batesville Rotary Club last week recognized the first Students of the Month for the new school year. Students from North Delta School and South Panola High School are chosen to visit each month during a regular lunch meeting to receive a certificate of recognition from Rotary president Will Magee (far right) and briefly tell club members about themselves. They are accompanied by a favorite teacher or faculty member. Students with the designation in August were Ben Fly (ND) and Garivna Williams (SP).

