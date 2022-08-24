Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 10

Emily Hart Gilmore, 206 Globe Loop, Oxford, charged with DUI, failure to maintain control, and careless driving.

Jawan Jamel Brown, 203 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief and aggravated domestic violence.

Martavious DeShun Frost, 405B Pleasant Rd.,Como, charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, and capital murder.

Joe Willie Pratcher, III, 220 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Aug. 11

Demetric Leverson, 4006 Clinton Rd., Senatobia, arrested on a bench warrant.

Audian Leshae Caston, 239 Annie Ln., Hattiesburg, charged with felony DUI.

John Palmer Adams, Sr., 4241 Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw, charged with public drunkenness.

Aug. 12

Claude Douglas Clark, Jr., 1926 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with speeding and contempt of court.

Aug. 13

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Christopher V. Owens, 1304 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of probation.

Eric Maurice Fondren, 1584 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Aug. 14

Taiwan Shavonco Obey, 557 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with three counts of contempt of court/failure to appear..

Keith Andrew Buck, 463 Country Club Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Aug. 15

Jeremy D. Mayer, 1216 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Labraysha Nicole Hamilton, 256 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, held for sentencing on manslaughter charge.

Terry Denice Pollard, 5978 Curtis Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Cordarris Cortez Harris, 334 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Prince Montrel Poole, 678 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with felonious child abuse.

Robert T. Porter, 5211 Nash Rd., Batesville, arrested on bench warrant.

Aug.16

Jermaine Kiwaun Martin, 1420 Langley Ave., Pensacola, FL, charged with speeding, DUI (other), and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Ta’von M. Watters, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with four counts of sexual battery.

Terrance Twilley, 585 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with assault of a minor.

Eddie Deanglo Twilley, 125 Humphrey Ave., Crowder, charged with assault of a minor.

Cory Chase Arbuckle, 2931 CR 87, Coffeeville, charged with driving with a suspended license, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace.

Misty Lynn Denley, 14 CR 185, Coffeeville, charged with failure to comply and disturbance of the peace.

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Quentin Adam Welch, Jr., 936 Hubbard Rd., Pope, charged with simple assault, two counts of malicious mischief, and held on a bench warrant.

Aug. 17

Temetric Darnell Williams, 352 Mary Woods Rd., Como, charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and disturbance of the peace.

Christopher Lee Yarbrough, 480 Loughlin Rd., Cleveland, arrested on a warrant from Rankin County.

Drifus Dewayne Webb, 702 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Terence Stewart, 170 Henry Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Misty Carpenter Kihnl, 125 CR 238, Tillatoba, charged with shoplifting and two counts of false pretense.

Aug. 18

Avinton Omaron Williams, 38 Henry Dr., Courtland, charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Zouri O’Bryan Brock, 230 Dunson St., Crowder, arrested on a bench warrant.

Derek Orlando Chapman, 2454A Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Johnson, 91H Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Rodney Deshun Wooten, Jr., 3162 Bluff Rd., Coldwater, charged with simple domestic violence.

Mario Antwone Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with shoplifting, disturbance of a business, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.

Christopher Bernard Moore, 2909 Caffey St., Hernando, charged with DUI (3rd) and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dewayne Edward Harris, 1288 Firehouse Rd., Crenshaw, charged with open container, DUI, no insurance, and driving while license suspended.

Aug. 19

Tommy Dwayne Robertson, 228 Barker Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Ashley Pascal Carpenter, 10064 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, charged with open container and possession of paraphernalia.

Jamie Danielle Carpenter, 10 Tuscahoma Church Rd., Holcomb, charged with open container and seatbelt violation.

Bernard Gray Harris, 3876 Tate-Panola Rd., Longtown, charged with improper equipment, failure to stop, and no driver’s license.

Tavelle Lakendrick Bibbs, 313 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Joe Willie Pugh, 444 Mississippi Ave., Sledge, charged with DUI (2nd).

Sean LeKeith Williams, 1069 LeMaster Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Albert John Johnson, 8353 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, serving 48 hours.

Aug. 20

Bennie Demetrius Jones, 316 Center St., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Luccus Larenzo Gleaton, 744C Green Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (2nd).

Jamara Zatorie Coppage, 1291 Shetland Dr., Southaven, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Charlie Rydell Lark, 4187 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Shakel Sharda McGhee, 4573B Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Mark William Denham, 24 Rowsey Rd., Water Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 21

Bradley Scott Crowell, 4124 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with trespassing.