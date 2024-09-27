Cardinals vs. Giants: Betting Preview for Sept. 27 Published 8:24 am Friday, September 27, 2024

In the series opener on Friday, Sept. 27, Landen Roupp will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (79-80) as they square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (81-78), who will answer with Miles Mikolas. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park.

At -130, the Giants are listed as the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+110). This matchup’s over/under has been set at 7.5. You can get -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -130

Giants -130 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +110

Cardinals +110 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas (9-11) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 31 starts this season.

Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 163 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 655 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.07 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.261 WHIP this season.

