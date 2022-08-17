ND opens ‘22 season this Friday

After a dress rehearsal last Friday in their jamboree at Lee Academy, the North Delta School Green Wave will embark on what they hope will be a successful 2022 football campaign when they travel to Tennessee to play Rossville Christian Friday in the season opener for both schools.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Green Wave are coming off a 4-6 record in 2021, but finished strong by winning three of the last four games and barely missing the playoffs.

Head coach Mac Aldison returns seven starters on offense including seniors Semmes Dorrell, Lewis Smith and Britt Roberson along with Matt Johnson and Levi Gee.

Sophomore Gage Bryant will see time in the offensive backfield.

Rossville Christian will look for its first-ever win over North Delta after nine attempts. They will counter the ND offensive attack with quarterback Cameron Walton and junior wide receiver/free safety Jayden Williams. Senior Will Morrison anchors the offensive line.

Photo: North Delta School’s Matt Johnson looks for running room Friday (Aug. 12) against Marshall Academy in the Clarksdale Lee Academy Jamboree. The Green Wave opens their 2022 season Friday at Rossville Christian. (Kim Young)