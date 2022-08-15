Judy Sanders Masterson, 77, passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.

Judy was born on March 14, 1945 to the late Robert Lee Sanders and Tommie Murphree Sanders in Panola County. She was a high school graduate of Pope High School and then went on to Northwest Community College to further her education.

Judy worked as a bank teller at First Security Bank in Batesville for nearly 30 years. After retiring, she took up quilting and playing games such a bunco and mahjong with friends. Judy also took up a lot of her time with her precious grandchildren.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory includes her two children, Jennifer Masterson Davis (Mark) of Pope, and Robert Lee Masterson (Renea) of Batesville; one brother, Joe Sanders of Courtland; and four grandchildren, Landon Ellis Masterson, Alaina Brooke Masterson, Noah William Davis, and Lily Adalyn Davis.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Lee Masterson; and one sister, Patsy Darby.