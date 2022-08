Lady Green Wave Win Tourney

The North Delta School Lady Green Wave captured first place in the DeSoto (Ark.) Academy softball tournament Saturday, Aug. 6. North Delta (7-1-1) defeated DeSoto 4-3 in the championship game. Team members include (front, from left) Kori Cox, Kaley Ward, Lindy Ward, Addison Willingham, AC Flautt, Lesley Snider, Kadyn Bates, (back) Jessie Griffin, Brylee McCammon, Anna Jade Cox, Gracelyn Snyder, Addie Carvan, Paizlee Woods, Ivy Gibson, Hardy Flint and Harleigh Matthews.