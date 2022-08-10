Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening

Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant.

The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.

It will be the 21st Mississippi location and the only Jack’s in a 25-mile radius (closest is in Water Valley).

“Mississippi has long played a vital role in our expansion efforts, and all of us at Jack’s are very excited to bring another in-state location to Batesville and surrounding communities,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We look forward to serving Panola County and its people for many years to come.”

The Batesville Jack’s will feature an open-style dining room equipped with a large seating area for dine-in customers and will integrate the brand’s new Jack’s Southern Charm design, allowing guests to watch their biscuits being made from scratch through a large window.

Large porch seating areas – equipped with rocking chairs – as well as a drive-thru will also highlight the location.

To commemorate the opening of the Batesville location, Jack’s will provide product giveaways and a show of community commitment and support.

On opening day, the first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive free Jack’s breakfast for one month.

Additionally, Jack’s will offer 12 weeks of online-exclusive giveaways, prizes and promotions accessible by downloading the Jack’s app.

Additionally, Jack’s will partner with a local school to donate food to administrators and teachers during the location’s first week in operation.

“We are not just about providing quality, Southern food to our communities. We are also adamant about supporting those communities themselves. That commitment is woven into our company’s DNA and is a strong driver in our overall success,” Bartmess said.

Jobseekers interested in becoming part or full-time team members are encouraged to apply for a number of available positions, including manager.

Jack’s Family Restaurants offers a variety of deals and promotions for customers at their website eatatjacks.com.