Bennie Irby, Jr, 52, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Bennie is survived by his son, Bennie Nathaniel Irby, III, his sister, Jean Jackson, and his grandchildren, Tierra Harris, Rondisa Ladd, Harmony Ladd, Nariya Ladd, Nathan Ladd Irby, Moesha Benson, Jamirh Benson, Nicole, Jones, and Randy House.