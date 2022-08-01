Entergy Mississippi Customers Can Sign Up For $80 Refund Check Starting Today

Jackson – Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up today to receive a one-time $80 check from the state’s largest electric utility using the company’s website, www.entergy-mississippi.com. Customers who do not elect to receive an actual check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September bill from Entergy.

Commissioner Presley said that the $80 refund to all 421,000 Entergy customers is the direct result of Public Service Commission action in the closing of litigation filed by the PSC that produced a historic settlement valued at $300 million to customers over the next year. Settlement proceeds will go toward the one-time $80 refund to customers, hedge against spikes in natural gas prices and to prevent a $180 rate increase in 2023 along with a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

“I fought to make sure that customers of Entergy would have the opportunity to get a one-time check of $80 rather than a bill credit, if they wanted it. Mississippians are being hit by record inflation, high gas prices and this $80 can help the family budget during these hard economic times. Customers who want to get that $80 check in the mail can start signing up today and we will make sure they get the refund they are due,” Commissioner Brandon Presley said.

Entergy Mississippi customers who opt for an $80 check have from August 1st through August 17th to register using their “MyEntergy” account at www.entergy-mississippi.com for their refund. Any Entergy customer with questions can contact Commissioner Presley at brandon.presley@psc.ms.gov or 1-800-637-7722.